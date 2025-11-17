69°
Louisiana State Police searching for 13-year-old girl believed to be traveling near New Iberia

ST. MARY PARISH - Louisiana State Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for 13-year-old Seidi Noheli Gorrido Elvir, who is believed to have left her home on West Syls Lane in Amelia with Kevin Guirre, according to the Louisiana State Police. 

Police said Elvir, a 5'3" Hispanic female with black curly hair and brown eyes, weighing about 120 pounds, was last seen on Monday around 11:30 a.m. wearing a red shirt and skirt.

Elvir is believed to be traveling in a silver or gray four-door sedan along Highway 90 near New Iberia with Guirre, according to police.

Guirre is a Hispanic man believed to be about 20 years old with black hair and is about 5'6", weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown shorts and no shirt. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.  

