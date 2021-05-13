Louisiana State Police: Missing toddler found, is now safe

65°
BASILE - Louisiana State Police say a child who had been missing and thought to be in "imminent danger" has been located and is safe.

State Police issued a missing/endangered child alert Wednesday afternoon for three-year-old Ashton Michael Willis, and the boy has now been found by authorities. 

Any inquiries concerning the matter should be directed to the Basile Police Department. 

