Louisiana State Police: Missing toddler found, is now safe
BASILE - Louisiana State Police say a child who had been missing and thought to be in "imminent danger" has been located and is safe.
State Police issued a missing/endangered child alert Wednesday afternoon for three-year-old Ashton Michael Willis, and the boy has now been found by authorities.
Any inquiries concerning the matter should be directed to the Basile Police Department.
