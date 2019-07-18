Louisiana State Police looking for alleged child molester who fled traffic stop

WEBSTER PARISH - State police are searching for a man wanted for sexually abusing a child in Texas after he ran away from a traffic stop in north Louisiana Wednesday night.

Police say Jose Martinez-Alberto was riding passenger in a 2019 Nissan Versa when it was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-20 in Webster Parish. Troopers, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, are attempting to locate Martinez.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon short sleeve shirt and shorts.

He has warrants out of Grayson County, Texas for sexual assault of a child and injuring a child with intentional bodily injury.

A unified command has been established with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sherriff’s office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Camp Minden, David Wade Correctional Center, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has been set up in search of Martinez around the Camp Minden area. Residents in Webster and Bossier parishes should expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to contact state police at 318-741-7411 or their local law enforcement agency.