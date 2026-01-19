59°
Louisiana State Police locates missing 13-year-old, last seen around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police have found a 13-year-old who was reported missing Monday morning.
Officials say the teen went missing from her home in New Orleans around 6:50 a.m.
The teen has since been located safely with assistance from the United Cajun Navy.
