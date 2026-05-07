79°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police issue missing child advisory for teen girl reported missing in Caddo Parish
KEITHVILLE — A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from her Caddo Parish home.
Merlin Chirinos Argueta was discovered missing from her Bain Boulevard home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An advisory was issued around 11:23 a.m.
Argueta is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Her mode of transportation is unknown, Louisiana State Police said.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Return of USS Kidd delayed due to low river levels
-
Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4
-
EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money...
-
1 person injured after crash on Airline Highway near Sherwood Commons Road
-
Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week