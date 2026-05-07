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Louisiana State Police issue missing child advisory for teen girl reported missing in Caddo Parish

2 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 1:32 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KEITHVILLE — A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from her Caddo Parish home. 

Merlin Chirinos Argueta was discovered missing from her Bain Boulevard home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An advisory was issued around 11:23 a.m.

Argueta is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Her mode of transportation is unknown, Louisiana State Police said. 

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Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.

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