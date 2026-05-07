Louisiana State Police issue missing child advisory for teen girl reported missing in Caddo Parish

KEITHVILLE — A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from her Caddo Parish home.

Merlin Chirinos Argueta was discovered missing from her Bain Boulevard home around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An advisory was issued around 11:23 a.m.

Argueta is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Her mode of transportation is unknown, Louisiana State Police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.