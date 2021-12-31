Louisiana State Police encourage safety on roadways during New Years celebrations

BATON ROUGE - As the start of 2022 approaches and New Year’s celebrations commence, Louisiana State Police (LSP) are issuing safety reminders to anyone taking to the roadways during the holidays.

The reminders, which are listed below, are lifted from a December 31 LSP news release.

Designate a Sober Driver

-Thousands of people are seriously injured or killed due to impaired driving each year. Never get behind the wheel if you are impaired or get in a vehicle with a driver who is impaired by alcohol or other substance.

-Alcohol has many effects on the body. It can impair visual ability, fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle and increase reaction times.

-Designate a sober driver before traveling to any place where alcohol will be consumed. A designated driver is one who has had zero alcohol to drink.

-In addition to alcohol, illicit drugs, prescriptions and some over-the-counter medications can impair anyone who ingests them. Please ensure that any required medication does not impair your ability to operate a motor vehicle; speak with your physician about specific medications.

-Call a taxi, ride-sharing service or a trusted person for a ride or just stay where you are.

-For more information on impaired driving, visit: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/ImpairedDriving.aspx

Buckle-Up

-Louisiana law requires that every person in a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled. Troopers urge all drivers and passengers in motor vehicles to understand that failure to buckle up can quickly become a tragic and fatal decision.

-Statistics show that the chances of surviving a violent crash rise significantly when properly restrained.

-To review the current seat belt law, visit: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/OccupantProtection.aspx

Child Passenger Restraints

-Louisiana law requires all children to be properly restrained in the proper child seat for their age, weight and height. Children 12 years of age or younger are required to ride in the rear seat, if seating is available.

-To review the current law, or to find the fitting station nearest you, visit: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/ChildPassengerSafety.aspx

-If your travel plans take you out of our state, please visit www.saferide4kids.com for a list of current child passenger restraint laws by state. Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station”.

-You can also visit “Buckle Up Louisiana” for information on events and inspection stations, https://www.facebook.com/BuckleUpLouisiana/

Distractions

-Inattentive and distracted drivers account for a large number of serious crashes across the state every year.

-You can effectively reduce the chances of being involved in a crash by remaining focused on the task of driving while behind the wheel of a vehicle.

-For more information on distracted driving, visit: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/DistractedDriving.aspx

Pedestrians or bicyclists

-Whether you travel on foot or bicycle, wear bright clothing, remain aware of traffic on the roadway, use proper lighting at night, and follow the laws.

-Pedestrians should walk against traffic and should not be in the travel lane, unless crossing at a designated crosswalk.

-Bicycles are required to follow the same laws as vehicles.

-Please allow at least 3 feet between the vehicle and bicycle when passing.

-For more information on bicycle and pedestrian safety, visit the following link: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/BicyclePedestrianSafety.aspx

Motorcyclists

-Motorcyclists must wear a proper D.O.T. approved helmets when operating a motorcycle on Louisiana roadways.

-Although not all crashes are survivable, properly utilizing safety equipment, like approved motorcycle helmets and proper clothing, greatly decreases your risk of serious injury or death.

-For more information on motorcycle safety, visit: https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/Pages/OurPrograms/MotorcycleSafety.aspx

For the latest on road conditions, including closures and construction work, follow WBRZ’s traffic team on twitter at @WBRZTraffic or visit www.511la.org /dial 511 from any phone in Louisiana.