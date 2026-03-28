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Louisiana State Police cancel Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old man

1 hour 49 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2026 Mar 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 9:56 AM March 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SHREVEPORT — The Louisiana State Police cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man from Caddo Parish on Saturday.

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The man has since been found safe.

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