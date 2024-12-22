47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in Hammond

58 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, December 22 2024 Dec 22, 2024 December 22, 2024 9:17 AM December 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Louisiana State Police said they are investigating the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office after a deputy shot at someone in Hammond. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened late Saturday night, on South Baptist Road near Highway 190.

Police say that one suspect is dead, and no deputies were hurt.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days