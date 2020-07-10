Louisiana state income tax returns and payments due July 15

BATON ROUGE – The deadline to submit 2019 Louisiana state income tax returns and payments is July 15, 2020.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) extended the original April and May due dates for state individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income taxes due to the public health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 15 deadline. Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions .

Failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due. Payments submitted after the July 15 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.

The state deadline coincides with the federal income tax deadline, which was also extended due to the pandemic.