Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies investigate deadly Natchitoches mobile home fire

1 hour 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 February 22, 2021 7:03 AM February 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies are investigating a deadly fire that killed a woman at a mobile home in Natchitoches.

Officials say the fire broke out at a mobile home located within the 1900 block of Highway 6 on Sunday (Feb. 21) around 11 a.m.

As firefighters wrestled the blaze, they discovered the body of a woman who is believed to be a resident of the home.

Additional details related to this tragic fire are currently limited.

Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.

