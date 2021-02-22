58°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies investigate deadly Natchitoches mobile home fire
NATCHITOCHES - According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, deputies are investigating a deadly fire that killed one person at a home in Natchitoches.
Officials say the fire broke out at a mobile home located within the 1900 block of Highway 6 on Sunday (Feb. 21) around 11 a.m.
As firefighters wrestled the blaze, they discovered the body of a woman who is believed to be a resident of the home.
Additional details related to this tragic fire are currently limited.
Officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday morning traffic includes slowdown on Miss River bridge, crash on I-12...
-
Local community sees shortage in blood donations
-
Louisiana teachers among those now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Paul Maineiri
-
Strawberry farmers inspect ice storm damaged crops
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida