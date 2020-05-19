Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana sports betting bills advance to House floor
BATON ROUGE - Two bills looking to put legalized sports betting to a vote in the fall election advanced to the Louisiana House floor Tuesday.
Senate Bills 130 and 378 both made it out of House committee talks Tuesday and will be voted on by the full House. The bills already gained approval in the Senate and will need to be signed off by the governor if they get over the latest hurdle in the House.
Two identical bills SB130(Henry) and SB378(Johns) to call for an election for voters to decide on legalization of sports betting on a parish by parish basis have been green-lighted by House Admin Criminal Justice Committee. Heading to house floor #lagov #lalege— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) May 19, 2020
Lawmakers have said the two bills are effectively the same, and one simply serves as insurance for the other.
Should it be approved, the bill will then be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot for residents of each parish to vote on. Lawmakers would then determine the regulations for parishes that approve the measure during next year's legislative session.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La Leadership Institute hosts tailgate graduation for 2020 seniors
-
Gov Edwards to decide on Phase 2 process
-
Tuesday morning shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive injures one
-
EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies
-
OLOL 'encouraged' by convalescent plasma treatment; looking for more donors
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith