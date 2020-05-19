Louisiana sports betting bills advance to House floor

BATON ROUGE - Two bills looking to put legalized sports betting to a vote in the fall election advanced to the Louisiana House floor Tuesday.

Senate Bills 130 and 378 both made it out of House committee talks Tuesday and will be voted on by the full House. The bills already gained approval in the Senate and will need to be signed off by the governor if they get over the latest hurdle in the House.

Two identical bills SB130(Henry) and SB378(Johns) to call for an election for voters to decide on legalization of sports betting on a parish by parish basis have been green-lighted by House Admin Criminal Justice Committee. Heading to house floor #lagov #lalege — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) May 19, 2020

Lawmakers have said the two bills are effectively the same, and one simply serves as insurance for the other.

Should it be approved, the bill will then be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot for residents of each parish to vote on. Lawmakers would then determine the regulations for parishes that approve the measure during next year's legislative session.