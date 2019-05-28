Louisiana sports betting bill fails in House committee

BATON ROUGE - The House Appropriations Committee has killed a bill that would legalize sports betting in Louisiana.

The committee voted 15-6 against the bill Tuesday.

House Appropriations votes 15-6 AGAINST bill to legalize sports betting in Louisiana. #lalege — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 28, 2019

Reports say casinos in Louisiana withdrew support. The Advocate reports that Wade Duty with the Casino Trade Association said they withdrew their support due to the amendments being "untenable."

Louisiana casinos withdraw support for effort to legalize sports betting. With the amendments loaded onto this bill, "it is untenable. You have now put enough baggage on this plane that it will not get airborne," says Wade Duty, heads of casino trade association. #lalege — Mark Ballard (@MarkBallardCnb) May 28, 2019

HB469, another bill that would legalize sports betting by amending the state's constitution, is still alive but has not been debated since April.