Louisiana sports betting bill fails in House committee

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The House Appropriations Committee has killed a bill that would legalize sports betting in Louisiana.

The committee voted 15-6 against the bill Tuesday. 

Reports say casinos in Louisiana withdrew support. The Advocate reports that Wade Duty with the Casino Trade Association said they withdrew their support due to the amendments being "untenable."

HB469, another bill that would legalize sports betting by amending the state's constitution, is still alive but has not been debated since April.

