Louisiana SNAP benefits system down, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The department released the following statement about the outage:

"DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied. We regret any inconvenience this issue has caused our EBT card holders and we anticipate the issue to be resolved later today.

EBT recipients can call the LifeInCheck EBT Call Center (1-888-997-1117) or use the LifeInCheck EBT smart phone app for their balance or to report their card lost, stolen or damaged. Card holders should ask retailers if the merchant will support a manual voucher for SNAP purchases until electronic purchases are restored. Some retailers have this capability."

People across the state have reported problems using their benefits since at least Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.