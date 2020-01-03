Louisiana shrimp season to close Jan. 6 in portions of state outside waters

Map of 2019 Fall Shrimp Season

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2019 shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday, Jan. 6, in portions of state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou Canal:

The eastern boundary line of the closure area originates on the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at 29 degrees 02 minutes 46 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 28 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 51 minutes 57 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line of the closure area originates on the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at 29 degrees 32 minutes 03 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 18 minutes 33 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 29 minutes 02 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 19 minutes 34 seconds west longitude.

Closure areas are displayed in the map above.

The following state waters will remain open to shrimping until further notice:

Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO), a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) in Orleans parish from the GIWW East Closure Sector Gate westward to the GIWW intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2.

All state outside waters east of Caillou Boca as well as all state outside waters west of Freshwater Bayou Canal

Recent biological sampling shows that the average white shrimp size within large portions of state inside waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law.

A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for larger -and more valuable shrimp- to grow.

The law states that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot should not average any more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound, except during the time period from Oct.15 through the third Monday in December.

The Department will continue to monitor the remaining open areas and will close them when biologically appropriate.

Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or click here.