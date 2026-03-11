Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana-shot 'Jurassic World' takes bite out of records
BATON ROUGE - As lawmakers debated the future of the state's film credits, a Louisiana-shot movie was soaring to enormous new heights this summer.
When "Jurassic World" premiered earlier this year, it quickly raked in millions. Now, Monday, it was announced it surpassed the $1 billion mark when international box office tickets were tabulated. It is now one of only four movies to reach this point, ABC News reported on its website via Variety.
"Avatar," "Titanic," and "Furious 7" also hit more than $1 billion.
It took "Jurassic World" 13 days to make $1 billion and this weekend its revenues added up to about $1.64 billion – behind "Avatar" and "Titanic."
The film was shot in Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana and locations in California and Hawaii. Chris Pratt stars in the movie which continues the "Jurassic Park" series.
