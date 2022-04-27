Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana shooting kills man and girl, injures 3 children
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A man and a 4-year-old girl were killed early Wednesday and three other children injured after a fight escalated and gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in southwest Louisiana, authorities said.
Opelousas police Chief Martin McLendon told news outlets that the 46-year-old man died at the scene while the girl died at an area hospital. Their names have not been released, pending notification of their families.
In addition, McLendon said three other children were shot; one of those children, a 16-year-old, was grazed by a bullet while in a nearby home. The injury was described as minor. A 17-month-old girl is hospitalized with serious injuries and a 7-year-old boy is listed as stable, authorities said.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., news outlets reported. Officers were called Tuesday night after a report of a fight between two women. When officers arrived, the fight appeared over. They were called back hours later when two men became involved in the dispute, which had escalated to multiple rounds being fired into an apartment unit where the victims were found.
Opelousas police asked anyone with any information about the shooting to contact the department or the CrimeStoppers organization.
