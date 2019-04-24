82°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana sheriffs seek $21M boost for housing state inmates
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A push from Louisiana's sheriffs to boost the amount they receive for housing state inmates in local jails has started advancing in the House, carrying a multimillion-dollar price tag.
The proposal from Rep. Katrina Jackson, a Monroe Democrat, would increase the amount Louisiana pays sheriffs for each inmate from $24.39 to $28.39 per day.
The House criminal justice committee backed the measure Wednesday without objection. The proposal heads next to the House budget committee for review.
Financial analysts estimate the increase would cost Louisiana nearly $21 million in the upcoming budget year to house more than 14,000 state inmates in parish jails.
Sheriffs say they're losing money after lawmakers passed a criminal sentencing law rewrite. And they say they're trying to improve treatment and education programs for inmates they house.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to discuss new measures related to downtown library
-
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in nurse's death
-
14-year-old boy killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Juvenile killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Antelope jumps fence, prompts brief shutdown at Baton Rouge Zoo
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director