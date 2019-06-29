90°
Louisiana shelters face limits on providing research animals
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's rescue shelters are facing new restrictions on how and when they can give animals to facilities that use them for research.
A new law recently signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards will ban shelters from taking in stray or unwanted animals solely to euthanize them for research facilities and will prohibit shelters from selling animals for research or experimentation.
Any shelters that give living animals to research facilities will only be allowed to do so if they tried to find other placement for the animals first, if precautions are taken to minimize pain and only under limited research circumstances.
The new law, sponsored by Houma Republican Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, takes effect Aug. 1. Violators can face fines up to $1,000 for each violation.
