Louisiana shares federal guidance on suspension of planned deployment of electric vehicle chargers

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana transportation officials on Monday shared a public notice announcing the suspension of a program that would have built and maintained charging facilities for electronic vehicles at locations around the state.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development last fall announced it would take applications for its $73.4 million share of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. It had planned to build 10 publicly accessible charging facilities.

A DOTD statement Monday included the same language touting the program, but its website included a link to a U.S. Department of Transportation statement suspending the program. Louisiana highway officials did not return a call seeking comment or clarification.

At the time of its statement last year, DOTD said it's vision was to "strategically deploy EV charging sites to create a convenient, accessible, reliable and equitable charging network throughout Louisiana."

President Donald Trump has been critical of electric vehicles and the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday rescinded all guidance related to the infrastructure program. Federal administrators said it would not hold states accountable if they have not completed previously approved plans.