Louisiana sets new single-day record for COVID deaths

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana set a new record Tuesday for coronavirus deaths reported within the state in a single day.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state reported 139 deaths since Monday, the most it has reported in a single 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. With the surge Tuesday, Louisiana has now reported more than 12,000 virus-related deaths.

Sadly, we also report 139 COVID deaths reported to the state since yesterday, the highest of number of deaths in a single day to date since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest number was 129, reported on April 14, 2020. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 24, 2021

Louisiana also reported hospitalizations were up to 2,856, an increase of 18 from a day earlier. About 91 percent of those patients were not fully vaccinated, according to the state.

The health department also reported 3,814 new cases since Monday, with a positivity rate of about 11.69 on new tests.