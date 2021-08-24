80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana sets new single-day record for COVID deaths

Tuesday, August 24 2021
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana set a new record Tuesday for coronavirus deaths reported within the state in a single day.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state reported 139 deaths since Monday, the most it has reported in a single 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. With the surge Tuesday, Louisiana has now reported more than 12,000 virus-related deaths. 

Louisiana also reported hospitalizations were up to 2,856, an increase of 18 from a day earlier. About 91 percent of those patients were not fully vaccinated, according to the state. 

The health department also reported 3,814 new cases since Monday, with a positivity rate of about 11.69 on new tests.

