72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana sets another record for new COVID cases; governor discussing latest surge at 2:30

1 hour 18 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 2:02 PM January 06, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has set yet another record Thursday for coronavirus cases reported in a single day, just one week after the state broke its previous record in back-to-back days.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new COVID-19 case on Thursday, breaking a benchmark set Dec. 30 when the state reported more than 12,400 additional infections. 

Hospitalizations also increased to 1,412, up from 762 this same time last week. 

Governor John Bel Edwards has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state's response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. 

Click here to stream the briefing live at 2:30

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days