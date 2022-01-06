Louisiana sets another record for new COVID cases; governor discussing latest surge at 2:30

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has set yet another record Thursday for coronavirus cases reported in a single day, just one week after the state broke its previous record in back-to-back days.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new COVID-19 case on Thursday, breaking a benchmark set Dec. 30 when the state reported more than 12,400 additional infections.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 14,077 new #COVID cases out of 69,576 tests that have been reported to the state since yesterday, breaking the single-day pandemic record of 12,647 set 12/30/21. pic.twitter.com/TYOMW7d0Og — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 6, 2022

Hospitalizations also increased to 1,412, up from 762 this same time last week.

Governor John Bel Edwards has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state's response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

