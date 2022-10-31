62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana sets 2017 recreational red snapper season

5 years 9 months 1 day ago Saturday, January 28 2017 Jan 28, 2017 January 28, 2017 11:07 AM January 28, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission says the 2017 recreational red snapper fishing season in state waters will begin on Feb. 1 and remain open until further notice.

The season will run seven days a week, with a daily bag and possession limit of two fish per person at a 16-inch minimum total length.

Last year, Louisiana anglers had 272 days for red snapper fishing during a combined state and federal season.

State officials remind anglers that a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is required in order to possess certain species, including red snapper. Anglers may obtain or renew the permit, free of charge at https://rolp.wlf.la.gov . Anglers may renew their permits up to 30 days prior to expiration. A valid Louisiana fishing license number is required to obtain a permit.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days