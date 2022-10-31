Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana sets 2017 recreational red snapper season
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission says the 2017 recreational red snapper fishing season in state waters will begin on Feb. 1 and remain open until further notice.
The season will run seven days a week, with a daily bag and possession limit of two fish per person at a 16-inch minimum total length.
Last year, Louisiana anglers had 272 days for red snapper fishing during a combined state and federal season.
State officials remind anglers that a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is required in order to possess certain species, including red snapper. Anglers may obtain or renew the permit, free of charge at https://rolp.wlf.la.gov . Anglers may renew their permits up to 30 days prior to expiration. A valid Louisiana fishing license number is required to obtain a permit.
