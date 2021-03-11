Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy weighs in after a hearing on LSU's Husch Blackwell investigation of the school's Title IX policies

Thursday morning, Senator Bill Cassidy weighed in after a hearing on LSU's Husch Blackwell investigation into the school's Title IX policies.

"Sexual harassment should not be tolerated. Period. End of Story. There needs to be a chain of command that doesn't just stop with one person or even two. It has to continue to go up the line," said Cassidy.

His remarks come on the heels of an emotional testimony in front of lawmakers from women who were victimized during their time on campus.

"I felt so unappreciated, unvalued, and I was scared to be there. I felt unsafe," said former LSU student Abby Owens.

During that hearing, lawmakers confronted LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.

They questioned him on the disciplinary actions taken following the investigation into LSU's sexual assault cases.

"The only thing I'm conflicted about is the appropriate discipline. Should we fire somebody," said Galligan.

Senator Karen Carter Peterson addressed Galligan and said, "I implore you to reconsider your decisions because they matter and the truth matters."

So far only two athletic administrators, Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar, face discipline and they've been suspended.

Cassidy says it's apparent more has to be done especially if there's not enough accountability.

"The amount of punishment depends on what their existing structure was and how responsive the folks were above," said Cassidy.

Les Miles is also a big part of LSU's Title IX investigation. He lost his job at the University of Kansas in the fallout.

Faculty at Oregon State are now raising new concerns about F. King Alexander who is now the president there.