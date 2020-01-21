Louisiana Senator accused of lying to US agency pleads guilty

Senator Wesley Bishop Photo: WTDN

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana state senator is now pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agency about his New Orleans rental property.

Wesley Bishop, 52, confessed to lying to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development also know as "HUD" about renting to tenants that don't exist, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bishop has agreed to restitution to the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development. Bishop is set to be sentenced on April 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Bishop could receive a minimum of five years behind bars.