Louisiana sees nearly 900 new cases Saturday; 20 more deaths

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has reported more than 700 new coronavirus cases per day for four straight days, 870 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total of known cases to 49,385.

After skipping Thursday's daily update to review statewide data, the Louisiana Department of Health released data for both Thursday and Friday, with 760 and 787 new cases being reported each day respectively. However, the department says the total number of cases was actually down compared to Wednesday due to officials weeding out 1,666 duplicates and tests of out-of-state residents.

The state said 93 percent of the new cases came from the community, meaning they were not from congregate settings like nursing homes.

For those of you “tracking” #COVID19 in Louisiana at home:



Today, June 19:

787 new cases, 15 new deaths

93% of cases came from the community*



Yesterday, June 18:

760 new cases, 7 new deaths

93% of cases came from the community*



* NOT congregate settings like nursing homes — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) June 19, 2020

Health officials last reported 928 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with the total then believed to be 48,634 cases. The state says 129 of the cases from that day were from backlogged tests dating back to April, meaning nearly 800 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The current number of deaths statewide rose to 2,992 Saturday, an increase of 20 from Friday. The daily number of patients hospitalized stayed the same at 561.

A total of 37,017 people have recovered from the virus according to data last updated by the state June 15.

The state has entered phase two of its reopening plan. You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Saturday (6/20):

Ascension: 989 cases / 58 deaths

Assumption: 327 cases / 14 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 4,332 cases / 263 deaths

East Feliciana: 268 cases / 32 deaths

Iberville: 664 cases / 43 deaths

Livingston: 669 cases / 35 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 222 cases / 27 deaths

St. James: 333 cases / 28 deaths

Tangipahoa: 1,112 cases / 42 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 232 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 226 cases / 14 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH