Louisiana seeks proposals for civil rights markers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State officials are looking for suggestions on what to include in the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.
The Louisiana Office of Tourism says in a news release that submissions can include sites, "events, persons, activities, stories, or experiences that had a significant impact on the Civil Rights Movement in Louisiana."
In recent months officials have held 15 meetings across the state to discuss the project.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail will recognize the "stories, people and locations" that played a crucial role in the history of the state and the country.
The deadline to submit suggestions online is Dec. 6.
