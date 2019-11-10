71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana seeing more foster care children adopted

6 hours 7 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, November 10 2019 Nov 10, 2019 November 10, 2019 10:52 AM November 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: MNG Pixabay
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's social services agency says 893 children in foster care were adopted over the last year.
  
The Department of Children and Family Services says that's the second-highest number of adoptions from foster care in a single year in state history, falling just below last year's record of 912.
  
The latest numbers are from the federal budget year that ran from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30.
  
The department says the 893 children were adopted into 661 families.
  
Of those families, 27% percent adopted more than one child, including 164 families who adopted siblings.
  
First lady Donna Edwards hosted an adoption celebration with the families Thursday at the governor's mansion.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days