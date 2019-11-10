Louisiana seeing more foster care children adopted

Photo: MNG Pixabay

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's social services agency says 893 children in foster care were adopted over the last year.

The Department of Children and Family Services says that's the second-highest number of adoptions from foster care in a single year in state history, falling just below last year's record of 912.

The latest numbers are from the federal budget year that ran from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30.

The department says the 893 children were adopted into 661 families.

Of those families, 27% percent adopted more than one child, including 164 families who adopted siblings.

First lady Donna Edwards hosted an adoption celebration with the families Thursday at the governor's mansion.