Schools reevaluate learning models as Louisiana enters Phase 3 of reopening

BATON ROUGE - School officials across Louisiana are reevaluating attendance plans and learning models as the state enters Phase 3 of its reopening process amid the COVID health crisis.

School systems are deciding how they will eventually bring all students back to campus since Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana will move out of Phase 2 and into Phase 3 on Friday, September 11.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools said it will revisit its plans for an adjusted hybrid model of classroom instruction for Pre-K through Fifth Grade students that's set to begin September 14. The school system said after Governor Edwards specifies what sort of restrictions Phase 3 involves it will officially announce changes to its adjusted hybrid model of classroom instruction.

Governor Edwards is expected to make this announcement, Friday at 2 p.m., click here for details.

Zachary Schools says it will move ahead from its hybrid model of instruction to traditional in-person classes says for seventh through 12th grade students.

Ascension Parish says it needs time to organize its plans to return all students to campus, so current classroom models will remain in place until September 18.

Livingston Parish Schools announced that beginning Wednesday, September 16 it will implement a four-day, phased approach to move into its Phase 3 School Attendance Plan, which allows for all students in grades Pre-K to 12 to receive face-to-face instruction five days per week on campus.

As students across Louisiana eventually return to campus, they'll do so wearing masks and school officials will continue to enforce social distancing.