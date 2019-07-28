75°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana schools receive additional $14 million in flood recovery funds
BATON ROUGE - Area schools flooded in last year's dramatic flood will soon receive an additional $14 million in federal disaster aid.
Some schools in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Tangipahoa parishes will be getting supplementary support funds after the August 2016 flood, FEMA announced Tuesday.
The following schools will benefit from the FEMA reimbursement:
-Amite West Side Middle Magnet School
-Baker High School
-Brookstown Magnet Middle School
-Lake Elementary School
-St. Amant Primary School
-The Runnels School
-The Wilma C. Montgomery Center
FEMA, which typically only reimburses 75% of eligible expenses, will reimburse 90% of eligible expenses given the magnitude of the August 2016 floods.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Smoking 18-wheeler on Whiskey Bay
-
Drake Davis mother, girlfriend reaction on new arrest
-
Catholic Charities donates hundreds of shoes to struggling famlies
-
Law enforcement teaming up with church to trade gas money for firearms...
-
Woman was in the room when deputy fatally shot her boyfriend Thursday...