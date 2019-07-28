Louisiana schools receive additional $14 million in flood recovery funds

Photo: St. Amant Primary School

BATON ROUGE - Area schools flooded in last year's dramatic flood will soon receive an additional $14 million in federal disaster aid.

Some schools in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Tangipahoa parishes will be getting supplementary support funds after the August 2016 flood, FEMA announced Tuesday.

The following schools will benefit from the FEMA reimbursement:

-Amite West Side Middle Magnet School

-Baker High School

-Brookstown Magnet Middle School

-Lake Elementary School

-St. Amant Primary School

-The Runnels School

-The Wilma C. Montgomery Center

FEMA, which typically only reimburses 75% of eligible expenses, will reimburse 90% of eligible expenses given the magnitude of the August 2016 floods.