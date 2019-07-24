Louisiana school systems cyber attacked; emergency declared

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Governor John Bel Edwards has issued an emergency declaration after malware attacks against three school systems in the state have been detected.

Edwards didn't provide details about the attacks affecting school systems in Sabine and Morehouse parishes and the City of Monroe. He says the declaration makes state resources available to help local governments respond to the cyberattacks and stop future data loss.

“The state was made aware of a malware attack on a few north Louisiana school systems and we have been coordinating a response ever since,” Gov. Edwards said. “This is exactly why we established the Cyber Security Commission, focused on preparing for, responding to and preventing cybersecurity attacks, and we are well-positioned to assist local governments as they battle this current threat.”

Edwards' office says the declaration will remain in effect through Aug. 21, unless terminated earlier.