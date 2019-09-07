81°
Louisiana school official arrested on theft charge
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A Lafourche Parish School Board member has been arrested on a felony theft charge.
The Courier reports 41-year-old Robby Gisclair is accused of stealing from his employer, Dufrene Building Materials in Cut Off.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says Gisclair is free after posting $5,000 bond.
Authorities say his employer reported to the sheriff's office that he suspected Gisclair had stolen "thousands of dollars in inventory" since 2016.
An email Saturday to Gisclair seeking comment was not immediately answered. He's currently in his first term on the School Board, representing District 12 which includes areas in the southwestern portion of the parish.
The sheriff's office says an investigation is ongoing.
