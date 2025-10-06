Louisiana school in the running for a $1 million sports facility makeover

MONROE - A small private middle school in Monroe is a finalist for a $1 million sports facility makeover from T-Mobile.

River Oaks School is one of the 25 finalists for T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights competition, a new initiative to support small rural communities.

The top 25 finalists are competing for a grand prize, which includes a $1 million football field upgrade, a consultation with a stadium experience expert and a weight room upgrade by Gronk Fitness.

Flood damage previously damaged the school's sports facilities, leaving them in poor condition. River Oaks is the only Louisiana school still in the running.

People can vote for River Oaks once a day, every day until the competition ends on Oct. 24.