Louisiana's top election official says voting 'going very smoothly' statewide

BATON ROUGE - With just hours left until the polls close, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says the state hasn't encountered any major problems on Election Day thus far.

Ardoin told WBRZ Tuesday that turnout was high across Louisiana with everything going as planned.

"It's going very smoothly all across the state," Ardoin said. "We had the usual reports of a machine issue here or there but nothing very serious."

Ardoin said state election officials do expect lines to pick up in the afternoon as more people leave work and emphasized that anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be able to vote.

The Secretary of State's office also says more than 900,000 people early voted in Louisiana ahead of Election Day.

You can find election results on WBRZ.com when the polls close at 8 o'clock.