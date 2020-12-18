Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's newest GOP congressman announces he has COVID-19
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s newest member of Congress, Luke Letlow, said Friday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home, becoming the third high-profile elected official in the state to announce a confirmed coronavirus infection this week.
The Republican, who will be sworn into the job in January, confirmed his diagnosis on Twitter immediately after it was reported by The News-Star.
“Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m at home resting, following all CDC guidelines, quarantine protocols, and the recommendations of my doctors,” Letlow tweeted.
Letlow won election to the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana earlier this month.
Letlow’s announcement comes a day after Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is leaving his congressional job to work for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, said he tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also confirmed Thursday that he is infected.
Among Louisiana’s congressional delegation, two other members have publicly said they’ve had the coronavirus disease and have since recovered: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, both Republicans.
