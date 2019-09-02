91°
Louisiana's Little League champs to ride in Bacchus parade

Monday, September 02 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Little League World Series champions are getting more recognition.

Krewe of Bacchus Captain Clark Brennan says the East Bank team and the Eastbank girls World Series finalists will ride on a special float in the krewe's Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, Feb. 23. Brennan says the young athletes are "role models" whose "tremendous accomplishments" need to be recognized.

The teams' managers and coaches will join the athletes on the float. Brennan is working with float builder Barry Kern to create a unique float for the teams. The East Bank team won the world championship last month, defeating Curacao 8-0.

