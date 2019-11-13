25°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's lieutenant governor travels to Germany for marketing trip
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's lieutenant governor is in Germany on a tourism marketing and economic development trip.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office announced that the Republican is leading a national delegation for the visit, in his role as chairman of the National Lieutenant Governor's Association.
The trip began Sunday, and the group will return on Nov. 17. Nungesser's office says also in the delegation are Alaska Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer and Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.
In Louisiana, the lieutenant governor is the state's top tourism official. Nungesser's office says he'll be seeking to promote Louisiana to German officials as a tourist destination and also as a place to do business.
German visitors spent more than $80 million in Louisiana last year. Tourism is one of the state's largest industries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze
-
LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out...
-
Family Strong: Three Baton Rouge siblings enlist in US Army
-
Local business owner arrested, allegedly set building on fire for $1M insurance...
-
Brazen thief reaches over counter, grabs $10K in jewels