Louisiana's Jovin Webb is voted off American Idol

Jovin Webb Photo: ABC News

One of Louisiana's talented singers who claimed a spot within American Idol's coveted top ten finalists has been voted off of the popular ABC show.

According to The Advocate, Jovin Webb, a native of Gonzales, was voted off American Idol on Sunday night, bringing his time with the show to an end just before he would have made the competition's Top 7.

"It's kind of bittersweet," Webb said in a Facebook video just after the show aired. "But I'm so thankful for the people in Louisiana and around the world that's been showing their love for me.

"The cool thing is it's not done yet. I didn't make Top 7, but I shall be in the finale. … Get ready. The songs did not stop."

This season Louisiana had two hopefuls in the running, Webb was joined by Destrehan native Faith Becnel on the reality show.

But Becnel was eliminated last week, meaning there won't be any Louisiana singers competing in the show's finale on May 17.

But in addition to Webb, two well-known Louisiana singers will perform during the two-hour live broadcast.

The current "American Idol," Livingston's Laine Hardy, who sang "Life is a Highway" for the show's Disney-themed episode this week, will return to sing again, as will Grammy-winning contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle, who grew up in Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

"American Idol" airs at 7 p.m. Sundays on ABC.