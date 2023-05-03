74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana's high school graduation rate continues to improve

7 years 16 hours 57 minutes ago Monday, May 02 2016 May 2, 2016 May 02, 2016 10:39 AM May 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana four-year high school graduation rate continues its upward trend, reaching 77.5 percent in 2015. The state education department says that's an all-time high and the fifth year the rate has improved.

The education department says black students remain below the average, but their improvement outpaced the state as a whole. The graduation rate for African-American students was 71.4 percent in 2015, up from 67.9 percent the year before and a growth of 12.5 percentage points since 2010.

Despite the improvements, Louisiana still lags the nation.

Trending News

Louisiana's high school graduation rate grew 2.9 percentage points from the 74.6 percent rate in 2014. By comparison, the nation's graduation rate that year was 82 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the latest year for which national data was available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days