Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's high school graduation rate continues to improve
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana four-year high school graduation rate continues its upward trend, reaching 77.5 percent in 2015. The state education department says that's an all-time high and the fifth year the rate has improved.
The education department says black students remain below the average, but their improvement outpaced the state as a whole. The graduation rate for African-American students was 71.4 percent in 2015, up from 67.9 percent the year before and a growth of 12.5 percentage points since 2010.
Despite the improvements, Louisiana still lags the nation.
Trending News
Louisiana's high school graduation rate grew 2.9 percentage points from the 74.6 percent rate in 2014. By comparison, the nation's graduation rate that year was 82 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Education, the latest year for which national data was available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interchange at Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard to be reopened next week
-
La. lawmakers advance proposal to mandate life sentences for fentanyl dealers
-
Driver of vehicle where Madison Brooks was allegedly raped indicted by grand...
-
Town of Killian fails state water quality test, residents says mayor is...
-
Hit and run caught on video in Zachary, police trying to ID...
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game