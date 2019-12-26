Louisiana's flu season: Severe, but not as bad as last year

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana is having a severe flu season, with New Orleans and three nearby parishes getting the worst of it so far.



State health department official Frank Welch says that statewide, more than 8 percent of patients are reporting flu-like symptoms to their doctors.



He tells The New Orleans Advocate the figure is above 10 percent in Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Jefferson parishes.



A state report shows the next-highest numbers are in northwest, central, and southeast Louisiana.



Welch says the season is not likely to get much worse, and is much less active than last year's. He says the two types of flu making up the highest numbers of reports are in this year's vaccine.



His advice: Get the shot. And if you think you have flu, stay home.