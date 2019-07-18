Louisiana's famous Hubig's Pies are coming back

Photo: WGNO

METAIRIE - Gov. Jon Bel Edwards and Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pie company plans to relaunch production of the famous fruit pies with a $1.37 million capital investment at a Jefferson Parish facility.

The project initially will create 14 full times direct jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 16 new indirect jobs, for a total of 30 new jobs.

The pie business was brought back after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. Unfortunately, the Dauphine Street pie factory closed in 2012 following a fire.

“No one embraces their traditions like the people of Jefferson Parish and greater New Orleans,” Gov. Edwards said. “Like the arrival of Mardi Gras or a Saints football season, the return of Hubig’s Pies is great cause for celebration. We’re happy to help support Hubig’s Pies as it revives a great culinary tradition and creates new career opportunities in the food manufacturing sector for Louisiana.”

The company plans to begin production in 2020 with the return of classic favors like cherry, lemon, peach, chocolate, and seasonal pies.

"We’re looking forward to our relaunch and being able to announce a more detailed timeline soon,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been a New Orleans company since the 1920s. We buy local, hire local, and our main market is Louisiana. We are eager to get Hubig's Pies back into the hands of our loyal customers. We appreciate their patience and support.”