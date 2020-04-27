Louisiana's Emergency Election Plan passes

BATON ROUGE - The Emergency Election Plan has been approved Monday, prompting Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to release the following statement:

“This is a great result for Louisiana’s voters and election workers, especially those most susceptible to the COVID-19 virus. I want to thank President Cortez, Speaker Schexnayder, Chairwoman Hewitt, and Chairman Dwight as well as the Attorney General and the Governor for the strong partnership in developing this emergency election plan. Our plan serves as a pragmatic and temporary response to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging our nation. I am grateful the legislature has approved this plan, which will have immediate and positive outcomes for Louisiana voters and residents.”

Ardoin proposed the plan back on April 22nd. it lays out specific precautions for the state's upcoming elections this summer.

Changes brought forth by the plan include things such as relocating certain polling sites to limit the number of people at the location, expanding the early voting period, and easing up the requirement for an absentee ballot.