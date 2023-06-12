Louisiana runoff election results

BATON ROUGE - The campaign season is ending in Louisiana a month later than the rest of the country.



Voters Saturday are deciding the nation's final three congressional seats in runoff elections.



Top of the ballot is the competition for an open U.S. Senate seat between Republican John Kennedy, the state treasurer, and Democrat Foster Campbell, an elected state utility regulator.



Kennedy is the front-runner in a state where Donald Trump won 58 percent of the vote. But Campbell has been getting a fundraising and social media assist from Democrats around the nation hoping to lodge a victory in their grim election cycle.



If Kennedy wins, the GOP would secure a 52-48 edge in the Senate when the new term begins Jan. 3.



Voters also are filling two U.S. House seats in Louisiana.

