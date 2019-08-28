73°
Louisiana rewrites master plan, goals for public colleges

1 hour 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 August 28, 2019 8:09 PM August 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo via Louisiana Board of Regents
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's top higher education board has adopted a new roadmap for the state's public colleges and universities, with high achievement goals.
  
The master plan approved Wednesday by the Board of Regents seeks to boost educational attainment for black students, get adults back into the classroom, and improve skills training for high school students.
  
The goal is for six in 10 working-age adults to hold a college degree or other employment credential beyond a high school diploma by 2030. Fewer than half of Louisiana's adults aged 25 to 64 have achieved that benchmark.
  
A year of work went into rewriting the statewide plan governing public higher education. It's the first significant revamp since Louisiana first adopted the plan in 2001.
  
The new version doesn't tally up the costs of its recommendations.
