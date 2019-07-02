Louisiana restaurants can soon deliver alcohol to your doorstep

BATON ROUGE - New bills signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards have opened the door for businesses to begin delivering alcohol in the state, so long as you order it with some actual food.

House bills, 349 and 508, which both allow for licensed retailers and eateries to deliver high and low-alcoholic beverages to customers' doorsteps, were among some of the final bills signed by Edwards this past week.

The beer or wine may be delivered by the business directly or through a third-party delivery service, so long as it's delivered with a food order. Third party deliveries must use direct employees, no contractors. Those delivering the alcohol must also verify the recipient's age.

Businesses will need to apply for permits through the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. Officials tell the Business Report they hope to have that process set up within a month.