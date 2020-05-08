Louisiana restaurants adjust to follow new social distancing requirements

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana's restaurants adjust to serve patrons in outside dining areas that adhere to social distancing rules required by state law, these hardy establishments once again, prove how flexible and resilient they are.

Despite the sweeping changes the pandemic brought with it, restaurants like Baton Rouge's Rocca Pizza and Roul's in Gonzales are proving they have the fortitude, talent, and desire to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Rocca Pizza on Government Street, ready to serve up a variety of delicious pizzas and calzones, along with their famous fried mozzarella, has become a model of proficiency in adaptability.

The restaurant has made change after change amid the pandemic, always swiftly and in a way that continues to put customer's needs first.

In March, the eatery limited its menu and services to delivery only, but now that outside dining with social distancing limitations are allowed, the restaurant's management team has once again, acted quickly to adjust by expanding the business's outside dining area.

With creativity and some collaboration from the community, Rocca Pizza has completely transformed an outside area that was once a dedicated spot for events and for bands to entertain customers with music. The area is now for customers to safely enjoy their favorite pizzas and Italian specialties while practicing social distancing.

Meanwhile, Roul's, a long-time favorite in the Gonzales community, is still doling out mouth-watering burgers, pitas, and poboy's to patrons.

Roul's owners, already experienced in facing hurricanes and flooding over the years, have been able to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In fact, they've made good use of the downtime caused by the stay-at-home order by renovating the shop to give it a new look, which includes outdoor seating that follows social distancing requirements.

The eatery's long-time customers and new visitors are now able to enjoy delectable southern specialties at a decade's old establishment with a brand new look.

Click here for more information on Roul's and here for more information on Rocca Pizza.