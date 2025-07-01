92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana residents offered half-price admission to WWII museum this July

2 hours 14 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 11:33 AM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Throughout July 2025, the World War II Museum in New Orleans is offering half-price general admission tickets for all Louisiana residents. 

Museum representatives say it's the perfect opportunity to beat the summer heat and discover the world-renowned institution. 

Two limited exhibitions will be on display in July: African American Experiences in World War II and The Aleutian Islands Campaign. 

Guided tours are also $10 off throughout the summer. 

Trending News

For more information on the museum, visit its website here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days