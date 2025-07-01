92°
Louisiana residents offered half-price admission to WWII museum this July
NEW ORLEANS - Throughout July 2025, the World War II Museum in New Orleans is offering half-price general admission tickets for all Louisiana residents.
Museum representatives say it's the perfect opportunity to beat the summer heat and discover the world-renowned institution.
Two limited exhibitions will be on display in July: African American Experiences in World War II and The Aleutian Islands Campaign.
Guided tours are also $10 off throughout the summer.
For more information on the museum, visit its website here.
