Louisiana residents offered half-price admission to WWII museum this July

NEW ORLEANS - Throughout July 2025, the World War II Museum in New Orleans is offering half-price general admission tickets for all Louisiana residents.

Museum representatives say it's the perfect opportunity to beat the summer heat and discover the world-renowned institution.

Two limited exhibitions will be on display in July: African American Experiences in World War II and The Aleutian Islands Campaign.

Guided tours are also $10 off throughout the summer.

For more information on the museum, visit its website here.