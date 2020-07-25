77°
Louisiana resident receives 'mystery seeds' in mail from China, authorities urge caution

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE- A St. Rose resident received an unsolicited package of "mystery seeds" from China on Friday, but authorities say this is not the first one reported of its kind.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) was notified of the package and say there are several other recent reports of similar packages. The other recipients got their packages in Utah, Virginia, Washington, and the United Kingdom.

On the shipping label of the package received in St. Rose, the contents of the envelope are stated as "stud earrings."

“Right now, we are uncertain what types of seeds are in the package. Out of caution, we are urging anyone who receives a package that was not ordered by the recipient, to please call the LDAF immediately,” the Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. said. “We need to identify the seeds to ensure they do not pose a risk to Louisiana’s agricultural industry or the environment.”

LDAF inspectors will collect the seeds and test them for positive identification.

To report a package similar to these, call 225-925-4733.

 

