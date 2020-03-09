WATCH LIVE: Governor discussing Louisiana's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

State officials believe the novel coronavirus has made its way to Louisiana.

Click here to watch the governor's news conference live at 3:30 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first presumptive positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital. The governor's office says the individual is a Jefferson Parish resident hospitalized in the neighboring parish.

Louisiana will send the presumptive positive test to the CDC for final confirmation of COVID-19. The governor says state officials are treating the case as an actual positive at this time and making moves to contain the illness and assess the risk of spread.

The governor's office will hold a news conference at the state capitol at 3:30 p.m.