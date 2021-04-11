Louisiana reports 739 new COVID cases Friday

FRIDAY: The state reported another 739 cases, bringing the total to 448,838. There were 16 additional deaths, brining the statewide toll to 10,216.

Hospitalizations fell to 297, and ventilator use was down to 43.

The positivity rate on Friday's tests was about 3.00 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 442 cases, bringing the total to 448,104. There were 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,200.

Hospitalizations remained at 301, and ventilator use dropped to 44.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 2.17 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 719 cases, bringing the total to 447,655. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,185.

Hospitalizations were at 301, and ventilator usage was at 46.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 4.24 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 198 cases, bringing the total to 446,955. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,174.

The positivity rate on Tuesday's tests was about 1.83 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported 1,259 new cases, bringing the total to 446,737. There were 4 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,165.

Hospitalizations fell to 292, and ventilator use dropped to 49.

The positivity rate for tests over the past several days was about 1.99 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH