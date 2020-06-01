Louisiana reports 339 new coronavirus cases Sunday; patients in hospitals drop below 700

BATON ROUGE - Health officials reported 339 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 39,916 confirmed cases statewide.

The state also reported 6 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,686 statewide. The daily number of patients hospitalized rose slightly to 678 as of Sunday.

According to the state, a total of 28,700 people have recovered from the virus as of May 31.

The state entered the first phase of reopening May 15. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity. You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative Case Counts by parish, as of Sunday (5/31):

Ascension: 820 cases / 56 deaths

Assumption: 252 cases / 14 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 3,618 cases / 239 deaths

East Feliciana: 194 cases / 30 deaths

Iberville: 567 cases / 41 deaths

Livingston: 422 cases / 29 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 197 cases / 24 deaths

St. James: 294 cases / 25 deaths

Tangipahoa: 858 cases / 35 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 166 cases / 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 209 cases / 13 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

